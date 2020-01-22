Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Bogota on Tuesday to call on Colombian President Ivan Duque to abandon plans for tax reform.
Riot police clashed with demonstrators in the Colombian capital Bogota on Tuesday as anti-government protests resumed across the country.
The demonstrators took to the streets to demand free education and healthcare services.
They were also calling on the government to introduce measures to prevent the murder of human rights activists and to forge a peace agreement with leftist rebels.
More No Comment
China steps in to regulate face mask prices amid coronavirus outbreak
Australian outback town blanketed in dust storm
Storm whips up sea foam on Catalan coast
Scuffles as migrants try to cross into southern Mexico
Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters clash in Baghdad
Ten provinces on red alert as Storm Gloria sweeps across Spain
Migrants cross river from Guatemala to Mexico
Powerful hail storm and major dust storms in Australia
Powerful hail storm brings Australian capital, Canberra, to a halt
45 hospitalised after protests turn to violent clashes in Beirut
Canadian Army sent to Newfoundland after massive snow drift
Russians mark Epiphany with plunge into icy water
Rally cut short in Hong Kong as police confront protesters
Mountain men in Poland bring in the New Year in full costume