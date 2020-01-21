Trump impeachment: Live updates from the Senate trial

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, stemming from his dealings with Ukraine, has moved to the Senate after the House adopted two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The trial begins after a weeks-long impasse over how the Senate would proceed, including whether witnesses would be called. Trump is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. Follow us here for all of the latest breaking news and analysis on impeachment from NBC News' political reporters, as well as our teams on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

Highlights from the Senate trial

The Senate is expected to vote on a resolution setting the rules for the trial. Here's everything you need to know.

Democrats blasted the Republican plan, which would present arguments in two 12-hour sessions.

