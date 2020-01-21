Hillary Clinton blasts Sanders, won't commit to backing him as party nominee

Almost four years since their rough Democratic primary battle, Hillary Clinton has not let up on her criticism of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, says of Sanders in a new documentary "nobody likes him."

"He was in Congress for years," Clinton says in the soon-to-be-released four-part Hulu documentary "Hillary," The Hollywood Reporter reported. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if her assessment still stands, Clinton said, "Yes, it does."

Clinton also criticized the "culture" around Sanders, I-Vt., as the 2020 presidential contender has gotten into high-profile disputes with Democratic rivals like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in recent weeks.

And Clinton would not commit to endorsing Sanders if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

"I'm not going to go there yet," she told the Hollywood reporter about potentially supporting Sanders. "We're still in a very vigorous primary season."

Sanders endorsed Clinton in 2016 following the primary.

"I will say, however, that it's not only him, it's the culture around him," Clinton added. "It's his leadership team. It's his prominent supporters. It's his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women."

Clinton said Sanders has "not only permitted" that culture, but is "very much supporting it."

Sanders campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Those comments were made public soon after Biden tweeted Monday that he accepted Sanders' apology after his campaign shared an op-ed arguing that Biden has a "big corruption problem."

"Thanks for acknowledging this, Bernie," Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender, tweeted, "These kinds of attacks have no place in this primary. Let's all keep our focus on making Donald Trump a one-term president."

Speaking with CBS News on Monday, Sanders said, "It is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way. And I'm sorry that that op-ed appeared."

He added that he was "really" not a fan of supporters hitting fellow Democratic contenders, saying, "If anyone knows me, what I believe is we need a serious debate in this country on issues. We don't need to demonize people who may disagree with us."

The op-ed, published in The Guardian, was authored by law professor and Sanders supporter Zephyr Teachout and was shared by Sanders speechwriter David Sirota in a campaign newsletter. Teachout wrote that Biden's "big corruption problem ... makes him a weak candidate."

"It looks like 'Middle Class' Joe has perfected the art of taking big contributions, then representing his corporate donors at the cost of middle- and working-class Americans," she wrote. "Converting campaign contributions into legislative favors and policy positions isn't being 'moderate.'"