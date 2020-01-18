BREAKING NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace says

By Euronews
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will stop using their HRH titles as they are "no longer working members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The change comes as the couple transitions into a new role within the family.

Harry and Meghan released a statement earlier this month detailing their desire to scale down royal engagements and become "financially independent".

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that the Sussexes would no longer receive public funds for royal duties and will be "required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments."

