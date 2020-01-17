Watch: Greta Thunberg attends rally in Switzerland ahead of Davos

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is attending a climate strike rally in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Hundreds have turned out to the protest, which is being held ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Thunberg, who shot to fame as the founder of the Fridays for Future movement, has travelled the world over the last 12 months.

She sailed from Europe to the U.S. to highlight the damage of plan travel on the environment, before hitching a ride back across the Atlantic on a yacht.

