BREAKING NEWS

World

BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Greta Thunberg attends rally in Switzerland ahead of Davos

Comments
By Euronews
Watch: Greta Thunberg attends rally in Switzerland ahead of Davos
Copyright
YouTube - Crowcroft, Orlando
Text size Aa Aa

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg is attending a climate strike rally in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Hundreds have turned out to the protest, which is being held ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

Thunberg, who shot to fame as the founder of the Fridays for Future movement, has travelled the world over the last 12 months.

She sailed from Europe to the U.S. to highlight the damage of plan travel on the environment, before hitching a ride back across the Atlantic on a yacht.

_You can watch the rally in the player above. _

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.