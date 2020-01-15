BREAKING NEWS

USA

US House of Representatives vote to send impeachment charges against Donald Trump to the US Senate

Comments
By Euronews
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., centre, walks towards the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., centre, walks towards the House Chamber on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington.   -  
Copyright
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta - Manuel Balce Ceneta
Text size Aa Aa

The US House of Representatives voted to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

It voted to approve the impeachment managers for the trial - named earlier by Nancy Pelosi.

The trial is set to begin on Tuesday in the upper House of Congress and will be presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The impeachment charges include abuse of power and obstruction, voted after multiple US officials testified in congressional hearings that the US withheld aid from Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would announce an investigation into Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son's ties to Ukraine.

"To withhold that assistance for no good reason other than help with a political campaign made no sense," top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor said in congressional testimony last year.

During a debate before the vote on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Trump had considered aid to Ukraine "his private ATM machine I guess".

Now the impeachment process moves to the upper House of Congress.

But only a two-thirds vote in the Senate on any of the impeachment charges would constitute removing the President from office.

The Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate making it unlikely that he will be removed from office.

Both US Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton went through a Senate trial but no charges received two-thirds votes.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.