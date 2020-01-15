The US House of Representatives voted to send impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate.

It voted to approve the impeachment managers for the trial - named earlier by Nancy Pelosi.

The trial is set to begin on Tuesday in the upper House of Congress and will be presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The impeachment charges include abuse of power and obstruction, voted after multiple US officials testified in congressional hearings that the US withheld aid from Ukraine until President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would announce an investigation into Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son's ties to Ukraine.

"To withhold that assistance for no good reason other than help with a political campaign made no sense," top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor said in congressional testimony last year.

During a debate before the vote on Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Trump had considered aid to Ukraine "his private ATM machine I guess".

Now the impeachment process moves to the upper House of Congress.

But only a two-thirds vote in the Senate on any of the impeachment charges would constitute removing the President from office.

The Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate making it unlikely that he will be removed from office.

Both US Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton went through a Senate trial but no charges received two-thirds votes.