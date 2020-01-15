BREAKING NEWS

Russia

Russia's government in surprise resignation after Putin state-of-the-nation speech today

By Chris Harris  & Galina Polonskaya
Copyright
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool - Alexander Zemlianichenko
The Russia government resigned in a surprising move following President Vladimir Putin's speech on the state of the nation.

Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev announced that his government would resign during a cabinet meeting with the Russian president following the speech.

Medvedev will receive a new position within the Russian government as part of a reshuffling - vice chairman of the Security Council.

In his message to the Russian government, Putin spoke about reforming how government ministers are selected - suggesting that they be approved by the State Duma.

"Russia should remain a strong presidential republic, so the president should have the right to determine the tasks and priorities of the government as well as the right to remove the Chairman of the Government, his deputies and federal ministers in case of improper performance of their duties or due to loss of trust," Putin said in his speech.

