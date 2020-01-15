Live updates: Tracking which candidates talk the most in the seventh Democratic debate

Six candidates, no clear leader in the polls and a looming primary are prologue for what will be the smallest Democratic debate yet.

This less crowded stage could give each candidate more room to stand out — but who will take advantage?

In the December debate, Bernie Sanders spoke the most, with Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren close on his heels. In November, Warren took the largest share of the time, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden.

Amid the questions, interruptions and answers, we will track minute by minute how much each candidate talks throughout the evening.

