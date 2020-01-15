BREAKING NEWS

The clean-up operation has begun in the Philippines after one of the country's most active volcanos roared into action on Sunday.

More than 38,000 people were evacuated, according to the United Nations.

But the latest footage shows houses and streets covered in ash from the eruption.

The Taal eruption has been putting on a stunning and terrifying display, including an ash cloud illuminated with lightning bolts.

It shot dark-grey columns 800 metres in the sky.

More No Comment

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.