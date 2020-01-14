BREAKING NEWS

Ireland looks set to hold a general election on February 8

By Orlando Crowcroft
Ireland will hold a general election on Saturday February 8, 2020, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told his cabinet this morning, according to Irish media.

It is unusual for Ireland to hold elections on Saturday, as they are usually held on Thursday or Friday.

As a result of the decision, the Irish parliament - or Dáil - will be dissolved.

Euronews has not been able to independently confirm the reports but Varadkar is expected to make a formal announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Varadkar has been leading a minority government for two years since taking over from former prime minister Enda Kenny in 2017.

