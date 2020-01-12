The sails of the iconic Sydney Opera House were illuminated on Saturday to show support for firefighters battling widespread bushfires in the country.
The display included messages and photographs of firefighters who were fighting wildfires over the past few months.
The fire crisis in Australia has caused the deaths of at least 27 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched millions of hectares of land.
