In the west German city of Dortmund, at least 14,000 thousand people had to be moved from homes and other buildings on Sunday to allow authorities to deal with as many as four suspected unexploded World War Two bombs.

Two hospitals had to be evacuated and schools were opened to provide temporary shelter for residents who had to leave their homes. Some streets were blocked off to prevent people from returning until the area was made safe.

The devices were found in a densely populated area of the city. The mass evacuation was carried out as a precautionary measure. The city's railway station was also shut down forcing operators to reroute train services

Although it has been almost 75 years since the end of the Second World WarI, unexploded bombs are still being found in German cities.

The devices are often uncovered during the groundwork for construction projects.