Baby panda Guoqing celebrates 100 days

Baby panda Guoqing celebrated 100 days on Saturday at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangdong Province, southern China.
Born on the eve of the 70th National Day of China, on September 30, 2019, the baby panda got its name from Guoqing, which literally translates into "national celebration" in honor of the occasion.
Zookeepers said that Guoqing is still fed mainly with bottled milk and can gain more than 70 grams per day. On the 100th 'birthday' the puppy measured at 7.9 kilograms, of only 128 grams recorded when it had just been born.
The giant panda cub has been able to see and hear the world, and can crawl slowly with the support of its small but strong baby limbs.
More No Comment
Thousands flee volcanic eruption in Philippines
Orange sky keeps firefighters on alert in southern Australia
Australia bushfires: Sydney Opera House illuminated for firefighters
Thousands of tattoo enthusiasts attend Rio de Janeiro artist event
Oman swears in successor to Sultan Qaboos
Lantern and light show as countdown begins for Chinese New Year
Protesting French lawyers say pension reform is 'attack on justice'
5,000 race to shrine for Lucky Man title
Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran
Angry students protest over violent campus attack in India
Huge crowds join Black Nazarene procession in the Philippines
Ukraine airline workers pay tribute to crew killed in Iran crash
Kyoto geishas pledge to improve their dance and music skills
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits off Puerto Rico