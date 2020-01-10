Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is to deliver his final address to the nation on Friday after being forced to resign last month amid pressure over the government's handling of a probe into the murder of the investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

You can watch live on this page from 1830 CET.

Muscat announced he would step down on December 1 but delayed his departure by over a month to allow his Labour Party to elect a new leader.

Caruana Galizia, who held the island's political and business elite to account through her investigative work, was killed in a car bombing in October 2017.

Three people have been charged with her murder and have yet to stand trial while the probe to determine who was being the attack has stalled. Muscat has been accused by Caruana Galizia's family of shielding friends and associates from the investigation.

A deputy premier and a lawmaker are vying to replace Muscat as Labour leader and Prime Minister, with the winner to be chosen on Saturday.