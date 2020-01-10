Trump admin hits Iran with new sanctions, targets 8 officials involved in 'destabilizing activities'

The Trump administration on Friday announced a new round of economic sanctions against Iran in response to the regime's missile attacks on Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. and coalition forces.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new sanctions at a press conference.

"As long as Iran's outlaw ways continue, we will continue to impose sanctions," Pompeo said.

Iran's missile attacks on Tuesday night came in response to the death last week of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week.

Pompeo and Mnuchin said the sanctions would target individuals involved in Iran's construction, manufacturing, textile and mining sectors, as well as its largest steel and iron manufacturers. The administration also is issuing sanctions against eight Iranian officials involved in "destabilizing activities" as well as the ballistic missile attack on Iraqi airbases on Tuesday.