Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran

Hundreds of mourners held a candle-light vigil Thursday night in Toronto to remember 176 people killed when a Ukraine-bound plane crashed in Iran.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said multiple intelligence sources indicate that Iran shot down the Ukrainian airliner built by Boeing, although he conceded it may have been unintentional. The dead included 63 Canadians and many others headed for Canada.

At the vigil, people in Toronto — which has a large Iranian community — expressed anger and sadness over the tragedy.

Iran retaliated for the killing of general Qassem Soleimani by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing US troops. The passenger airliner went down just hours later.

In Toronto, an estimated 100,000 Canadians are of Iranian origin. It is one of the largest Iranian communities in North America, after Los Angeles. Officials figures say there were 210,000 Canadians of Iranian origin in 2016.

Some in the crowd at the Toronto vigil shouted "We want justice!"

Vigils were also held in Ottawa and Montreal.

In the capital, Trudeau laid a wreath during a ceremony held outside Parliament.