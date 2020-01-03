Carlos Ghosn escape: Turkish suspects appear at Istanbul court

Seven aviation workers, detained as part of an investigation into how former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan to Lebanon, arrived at a court in Istanbul on Friday.

The four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers were detained by Turkish authorities, the DHA news agency reported.

Ghosn jumped bail in Tokyo rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges. His dramatic escape has confounded and embarrassed authorities.

Criminal complaint

Istanbul-based MNG Jet, whose aircraft were used to fly Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon, said an employee falsified records and that Ghosn's name did not appear on any documentation related to the flights.

The employee "confirmed that he acted in an individual capacity," said MNG manager Can Sasmaz.

The company filed a criminal complaint in Turkey over illegal use of its jet charter services.

Sasmaz said the employee had leased two separate private jets: one private jet from Dubai to Osaka, Japan, and Osaka to Istanbul and another private jet from Istanbul to Beirut.

Lebanese authorities have said Ghosn entered the country legally on a French passport.