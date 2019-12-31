Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn has fled from Japan to Lebanon, saying he left to avoid “injustice” over financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Tokyo, revealed his new location in a statement through representatives.

It was not clear if he had reached a deal or if he had simply skipped bail of 1.5 billion yen (€12.3 million) and flouted an international travel ban.

“I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties it is bound to uphold,'' the statement said.

He insisted he has "not fled justice" but has "escaped ... injustice and political persecution."

Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin and holds French, Lebanese and Brazilian passports, was arrested in November 2018 and was expected to face trial in April 2020.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon.

He was charged with under-reporting his future pay package and of breach of trust.

Ghosn has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible deeper merger between Nissan and alliance partner Renault.

Ricardo Karam, a television host and friend of Ghosn, told AP that Ghosn arrived in Lebanon early on Monday.

“He is home,'' Karam said, “It's a big adventure.”

The building in Beirut where Ghosn is believed to be. AP Maya Alleruzzo

Lebanon-based newspaper Al-Joumhouriya said Ghosn arrived in Beirut from Turkey aboard a private jet.

Ghosn was credited with leading a spectacular turnaround at Nissan beginning in the late 1990s, rescuing the automaker from near-bankruptcy.

The Lebanese took special pride in the auto industry icon, who speaks fluent Arabic and visited regularly. Born in Brazil, where his Lebanese grandfather had sought his fortune, Ghosn grew up in Beirut, where he spent part of his childhood at a Jesuit school.

Before his fall from grace, Ghosn was also a celebrity in Japan, revered for his managerial acumen.

Japanese regulators recently recommended that Nissan be fined over disclosure documents dating from 2014 until 2017.

Nissan said it accepted the penalty. Its sales and profits have tumbled and its brand image is tarnished. It has acknowledged lapses in its governance and has promised to improve its transparency.

Another Nissan former executive, Greg Kelly, an American, was arrested at the same time as Ghosn and is awaiting trial. He has also said he is innocent.

The conviction rate in Japan exceeds 99% and winning an acquittal through a lengthy appeals process could take years. Rights activists in Japan and abroad say its judicial system does not presume innocence enough and relies heavily on long detentions that lead to false confessions.

The charges Ghosn faces carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.