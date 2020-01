US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to speak to media in the wake of the US drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The airstrike was authorised by US President Donald Trump.

Pompeo is speaking from the State Department in Washington DC.

According to the Associated Press, Pompeo will not run for his open Senate seat in Kansas this autumn, news that comes just days after the US killed Soleimani.