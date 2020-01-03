Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he is searching for a final bit of adrenalin after being unveiled as an AC Milan player.

The 38-year-old striker said he wanted to return the Italian club to its former glory — its last league title was in 2011 with Ibrahimovic.

"I didn’t come here to be a Rossoneri mascot," he stressed during a press conference on Friday.

"I'm looking for the last bit of adrenaline I might have. At my age you're not looking for anything else but a challenge," he added.

Ibrahimovic, who signed a €3.5 million six-month contract with the option to extend for another year, said that "these six months will be key to see if I'm in form and can provide results".

"Otherwise I'm not going to stay just to be here. That doesn't interest me," he added.

Since leaving the club in 2012, Ibrahimovic has played for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, seven-time European champions AC Milan has lost its way and currently sit in 11th place in Serie A.

"``I'm coming to help the club. We can do much more but let's go one match at a time. It's a marathon, not a 100-metre sprint," he stressed.

Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban said the club is "happy to welcome back a unique player like Ibra."

"We’re very positive about the effect that he’ll be able to have on the team and the atmosphere and it’s clear that results will be needed," he went on

AC Milan, which is still reeling from a pre-Christmas 5-0 defeat against Atalanta, "shouldn’t hide behind Zlatan’s broad shoulders", Boban said, adding: "We need to change the direction of this season and we hope that his presence will help us."

Ibrahimovic, who will wear a new number 21 jersey, is keen to return to the pitch as soon as possible, expressing his desire to "even play in the friendly at Milanello today".

"The duel with Cristiano Ronaldo will be exciting," he also said.