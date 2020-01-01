Buttigieg raises almost $25 million in 4th quarter

Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the last three months of 2019, and has raked in over $76 million since he launched his run for president, his campaign said Wednesday.

"With more than 2 million donations by more than 733,000 individuals in 2019, it's clear the American people are responding to Pete's message of rallying our country together around bold solutions that will build the coalition we need to beat Trump and usher in a new era the day after Trump leaves office," Buttigieg's campaign manager, Mike Schmuhl, said.

Out of the 2 million donations, 98 percent of the contributions were for less than $200, and the average contribution was approximately $38, the campaign said.

The news came on the same day the national political neophyte became unemployed — his term as South Bend, Indiana, mayor expired at noon on Wednesday.

Final fundraising information and data has trickled out from other campaigns as well.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign has not yet announced how much money the Vermont independent raised in the fourth quarter, but it revealed they'd hit a new campaign milestone — 5 million individual contributions.

That "is more contributions than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country," Sanders said in a note to supporters.

"Now I am proud to say that ours is the only campaign in this Democratic primary with more donations than Donald Trump," Sanders said, adding that "our campaign has raised more money than any other campaign in this race and will raise more money than any campaign would against Donald Trump."

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard raised "around $3.4 million" in the fourth quarter, according to campaign press assistant Cullen Tiernan. That's the Hawaiian congresswoman's best total of the year. She raised just over $3 million in the previous quarter and a total of just over $10 million in all of 2019.