Why is the future of Football Association of Ireland in jeopardy?

It was a tweet by the country's Sports Minister over the festive season that got people talking in Ireland. Shane Ross took to Twitter on St. Stephen's Day, sharing a snap with a goose and titled with a tongue-in-cheek comment. "Who cooked my goose?" asked Ross, pointing to several groups he has had dealings with. The phrase is a colloquial way of saying that somebody is in trouble.

Among those listed was the Football Association of Ireland (FAI). His tweet received sharp backlash for seemingly trivialising the serious state the Association has found itself - swamped with debt.

Days later on December 29, the FAI held its AGM where it discussed its €55 million debt according to 2018 accounts, amid fears of liquidation. Deloitte, the accounting firm that audited the accounts claimed that the FAI misled them and did not keep accurate books.

The AGM came off the back of months of turmoil for the FAI. Ross disclosed the FAI sought an €18 million bailout to keep afloat - an idea that government officials have dismissed as yet, leaving the fate of the Association uncertain.

Seana in The Cube caught up with Gavan Reilly, Political Correspondent with Virgin Media News who breaks it down.