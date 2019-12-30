In his New Year’s message, addressed “to the greatest source of hope: the world’s young people,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “the world needs young people to keep speaking out. Keep thinking big. Keep pushing boundaries. And keep up the pressure.”

Guterres, who took the reins of the UN on 1 January 2017, went large on support for ecological issues and announced a 'Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals'.

"From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the frontlines and in the headlines. I am inspired by your passion and determination. You are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future. I am with you," he said.