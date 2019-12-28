At least eight people were shot, two fatally, when gunmen opened fire during a music video shoot in a parking lot Friday night near Houston, the Harris County sheriff said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said details were still preliminary following the shooting, but it appeared that a group of men was filming a rap video in the parking lot of an office park when gunfire broke out.

"All of the sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believe, by individuals in cars and/or foot," Gonzalez said.

Four people were wounded and taken to hospitals with varying conditions, but it's possible more people could have been injured and sought treatment on their own, he told reporters at the scene.

Gonzalez later tweeted that investigators now believe there were eight gunshot victims.

Deputies responded to a report of a drive-by shooting and when they arrived found multiple people shot. The two who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

"This is a very serious situation — this is a residential neighborhood," Gonzalez said. "A lot of shots were fired."

He said the crime scene stretched several blocks.

A motive was not immediately clear, and Gonzalez asked anyone who was there to contact the sheriff's office. Some of those being treated at hospitals suffered "very serious" injuries, he said.

The people who were in the area at the time of the shooting were described as men in their 20s. Investigators have not yet developed information on suspects, he said.

"Anybody that was out here, they need to speak up," Gonzalez said. "We need some leads right now."