This week a volcano erupted in New Zealand killing up to 16 people, Boris Johnson's Conservatives won the election in the UK, the climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine's Person of the Year 2019 and France's transport strike and disruption to continue over the holiday period. Here's a look on this week in pictures carefully selected for you.

An aerial view of the Whakaari, also known as White Island volcano, in New Zealand, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva Jorge Silva/Reuters Jorge Silva

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg participates in the Unite Behind the Science event during COP25 climate summit in Madrid, Spain, December 10, 2019. Sergio Perez/Reuters Sergio Perez

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks on the second day of hearings in a case against Myanmar alleging genocide against the minority Muslim Rohingya population. The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. December 11, 2019. Yves Herman/Reuters

A man embraces a crying woman outside the University Hospital in Ostrava, where 6 people were killed after the shooting. Ostrava, Czech Republic. December 10, 2019. Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters Radovan Stoklasa

Iraqi demonstrators perform a somersault as they practice parkour during ongoing anti-government protests, near the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. December 9, 2019. Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters

French protesters on strike block the port of Marseille as France faces its eighth consecutive day of strikes against French government's pensions reform plans. December 12, 2019. Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

The world's youngest Prime minister Finland's Sanna Marin pose with the ministers of Education, Finance and Interior after the first meeting of the new government in Helsinki, Finland. December 10, 2019. Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva Lehtikuva Lehtikuva

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his dog Dilyn at a polling station, at the Methodist Central Hall, to vote in the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019. Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The protesters attend a Human Rights Day march in the district of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China. December 8, 2019. Laurel Chor/Reuters Laurel Chor