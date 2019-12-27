BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan

At least 14 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

By  Lauren Chadwick 
Vladimir Tretyakov
At least 14 people have died after a plane crashed in Kazakhstan, officials have said.

The Bek Air aircraft had 100 people aboard - 95 passengers and 5 crew members - when it lost altitude shortly after takeoff and crashed into a two-story building in Almerek, the Almaty International Airport said in a statement.

At least 22 passengers are in critical condition at hospitals in the area. At least 8 children were sent to a pediatric hospital, the airport said.

The plane took off from Almaty on route to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan photo via AP

There was no fire, the airport specified.

Rescuers, medical services and law enforcement officers were at the scene and a government commission was created after the crash, the emergencies ministry in Kazakhstan said in a statement posted to their website.

The plane departed Almaty at 7:05 am local time before disappearing from radar.

According to Flightradar24, the plane was a Fokker 100.

This story is being updated.

