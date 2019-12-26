Latest Live Coverage

Philippines

Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines

By Euronews with AFP
Christmas typhoon kills at least 16 in the Philippines
At least 16 people are dead after a typhoon hit the Philippines on Christmas, local authorities said.

Typhoon Phanfone swept through the island nation carrying gusts up to 195 kilometres per hour and causing significant damage.

In areas worst hit by the storm, internet and phone access were cut.

The storm made landfall on Christmas Eve, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and flash floods in the Visayas group of islands. At least 16 people died, officials of the national disaster management authority said.

Although less powerful, Phanfone followed the same trajectory as Typhoon Haiyan, the most devastating typhoon recorded in the country, which left more than 7,300 dead and missing in 2013.

Tens of thousands of people were stranded due to the typhoon on Christmas in the very Catholic country.

