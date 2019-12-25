Berlin swimmers take the plunge for Christmas

Berlin swimmers had their traditional Christmas Day plunge in a lake on the outskirts of the city.

They took a dip in water temperatures of around 5℃.

But that was too warm for some.

"We could have had ice, of course, that would have been even nicer," commented one of the swimmers, Boris Paunow.

The swimmers, from Berliner Sea Dogs, sang traditional Christmas songs and drank warm drinks dressed in Santa Claus costumes.