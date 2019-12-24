Trump says Pelosi 'desperate' and 'hates all of the people that voted for me'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against the impeachment case against him, complaining that he'd been treated "very unfairly."

In remarks to reporters following a video teleconference with members of the military the day before Christmas that he fielded from his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida, Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other House Democrats forimpeaching him on two articles last week.

"She hates the Republican party, she hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican party and she's desperate," Trump said.

Trump added that Pelosi was "doing a tremendous disservice to the country, she's not doing a good job and some people think that she doesn't know what she's doing."

He said that House Democrats had "had no evidence at all, they had no crime" and that they treated us very unfairly."

"They didn't give us due process, they didn't give us a lawyer, they didn't give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything," Trump said.

Regarding the rules that would govern his Senate trial, Trump said "it's up to (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell."

"He's going to do what he wants to do. Very smart guy, very good guy, and a very fair guy," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump, quoting various Fox News Channel commentators, embarked on a Twitter rant against impeachment, posting that the "Do Nothing Democrats have gone CRAZY."

He added that "all" Democrats "even think about is impeachment."

McConnell, R-Ky., said last week that he and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had reached an "impasse" overmoving forward with the rules governing a Senate trial of Trump.

Pelosi has said she does not intend to transmit the articles over to the Senate until McConnell announces the process by which the chamber will conduct the trial.