This was the year for women in European cinema.

From female directors, to issues of gender inequality, they did not go unnoticed.

‘God exists, her name is Petrunya’, directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska won the European Parliaments Lux Prize.

Mitevska tells a story of a woman who takes part in a competitive ritual in Northern Macedonia – that’s traditionally reserved for men. The female protagonist outshines the men, and wins, leaving her to face a community that’s unhappy about it.

Meanwhile, ‘Portrait of a lady on Fire’ by Celine Sciamma also was a winner. This time at the Cannes Film festival. The movie, set in the eighteenth century looks at the disturbing story between a painter and her model – but is promised to her late sister’s ex-fiance.

Whilst British actress Olivia Colman created a huge surprise at the last Oscars, beating Glenn Close and Lady Gaga, the big favourites, winning the ultimate award for an actress.

Watch our report for more on how European cinema did this year.