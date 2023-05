'Asteroid City' mixes Westerns, theatre, 1950s Americana, and sci-fi for another of his atypical and star-packed productions that he says is about "reckoning with forces beyond your control".

Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, and Margot Robbie join past collaborators Scarlett Johansson and Edward Norton.

Wes Anderson's regular choices like Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton also star in the film.