The mayor of a German mountain town has brushed off complaints about an empty shop in which window mannequins carried notices with Christmas wishes only for “German families.”

The bizarre messages caused a stir among shoppers in Schneeburg, Saxony.

"A calm and peaceful Christmas to German families,” one of them read.

Another mannequin carried a notice that said: “We want to get away.”

According to pictures published in MDR Saxony and Bild, one of the mannequins also had her right arm stretched upwards like a Nazi salute. However, police said they could only find the messages when they arrived to investigate.

Ingo Seifert, the town’s mayor, told MDR radio that he had asked the shop owner to remove the signs, but suggested it was probably explained by eccentricity.

“We should not overthink this", he said. "We won't let the Christmas spirit be destroyed by a single opinion in our mountain town."

The shop did not respond to calls from Euronews, but a woman working at the town’s tourist office said there had only been one complaint and that some people were “too sensitive.”