2019 Year in Review - Changing of the guards

Standing on rue de la Loi in Brussels, right at the heart of the European quarter in Brussels.

On one side of the winding road is the European Commission building, on another is the European Council.

This year, both institutions received new landlords on the executive floor.

At the Berlaymont building, a change in gender, a change in priorities. Ursula von der Leyen became the first female Commission president. Her number one priority: climate.

At the Council, a man-to-man affair. Charles Michel succeeded Donald Tusk as president.

He has the unenviable task of getting EU leaders to agree on anything, here hoping even an awkward hug can yield strong results

In their final year in office, the dominating issue for Jean-Claude Juncker and Tusk was the Brexit drama.

Deal or no deal? Extension or no extension?

EU leaders needed nerves of steel to deal with their British counterparts.

That sometimes took a personal toll.

Take a look back at 2019 with our review.