Trump blasts evangelical magazine after it calls him 'profoundly immoral,' seeks his removal

President Donald Trump blasted the nation's preeminent evangelical publication on Friday as a "far left magazine" after it called for him to be removed from office for his "profoundly immoral" conduct.

"A far left magazine, or very 'progressive,' as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn't been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President," Trump tweeted.

"No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it's not even close," he continued. "You'll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won't be reading ET again!"

Writing one day after the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against Trump, Christianity Today editor in chief Mark Galli wrote that not only was Trump's conduct unconstitutional, but "profoundly immoral."

"Let's grant this to the president: The Democrats have had it out for him from day one, and therefore nearly everything they do is under a cloud of partisan suspicion," he wrote. "This has led many to suspect not only motives but facts in these recent impeachment hearings. And, no, Mr. Trump did not have a serious opportunity to offer his side of the story in the House hearings on impeachment."

"But the facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents," he continued, "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

Galli also said Trump "has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration" and that his Twitter feed "is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused."

Christianity Today was founded in 1956 by the late Rev. Billy Graham. His son, Franklin Graham, told The New York Times that his father "would be embarrassed" by the editorial.

"It is not going to change anybody's mind about Trump," Graham, a faith leader who has allied with Trump, added. "There's a liberal element within the evangelical movement. Christianity Today represents that."

When former President Bill Clinton was impeached 20 years ago, the publication lambasted him, writing that, "Unsavory dealings and immoral acts by the President and those close to him have rendered this administration morally unable to lead."