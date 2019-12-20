Student protest outside university in New Delhi

Protests against India's controversial new citizenship law continued to gather in strength across all major Indian cities on Friday.
About 10,000 people protested outside New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.
The university was the site of weekend clashes in which students accused police of using excessive force that left dozens in hospital.
Thousands of protesters stood inside and on the steps of New Delhi's Jama Masijd which is one of India's largest mosques.
They waved Indian flags and shouted slogans against the government and the citizenship law.
Eleven people have been killed and more than 4,000 others detained.
The law applies to Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally but can demonstrate religious persecution in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
It does not apply to Muslims.
Critics say it's a violation of the country's secular constitution and the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims.
Modi has defended it as a humanitarian gesture.
More No Comment
Russian ice divers put up New Year's tree in Lake Baikal
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
Impeachment supporters sing outside White House
Activists demand Australia declares a climate emergency
Queen opens new session of UK parliament
State of emergency declared as wildfires rage in Australia
21 injured in clashes during Barcelona v Real Madrid 'Clasico' match
Ping-pong-playing robots and other gadgets from Tokyo showcase
The workers behind China's frozen festival
Graffiti in Barcelona shows El Clasico rivals kissing
1,500 Russian military students attend Kremlin Cadet Ball
Star Wars fans out in force for 'The Rise of Skywalker'
Intricate sculptured ice hotel opens in Sweden
Light show brings festive cheer to New Taipei City