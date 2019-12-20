Student protest outside university in New Delhi

Protests against India's controversial new citizenship law continued to gather in strength across all major Indian cities on Friday.

About 10,000 people protested outside New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The university was the site of weekend clashes in which students accused police of using excessive force that left dozens in hospital.

Thousands of protesters stood inside and on the steps of New Delhi's Jama Masijd which is one of India's largest mosques.

They waved Indian flags and shouted slogans against the government and the citizenship law.

Eleven people have been killed and more than 4,000 others detained.

The law applies to Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally but can demonstrate religious persecution in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It does not apply to Muslims.

Critics say it's a violation of the country's secular constitution and the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government to marginalise India's 200 million Muslims.

Modi has defended it as a humanitarian gesture.