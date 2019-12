Among leading start-ups in Angola, Kubinga is an online ride service with zooming ridership thanks to an app and drivers like Ricardo Munto.

We take a ride with him to find out how Kubinga is benefiting both customers and drivers like himself, by offering more price-competitive transport to individuals and small businesses, and by giving drivers in the informal economy a way to shift into the formal economy.

Take a joyride with Ricardo, by starting the video above.