Three Extinction Rebellion activists are due to be sentenced by a UK court for glueing themselves to the roof of a London train during a protest in April 2019.

Cathy Eastburn, Mark Ovland and Luke Watson were part of a wave of protests earlier this year that targeted the London transport network, with activists arguing that they were acting to highlight the need for action on climate change.

Eastburn, a musician, Ovland, an activist, and Watson, a philosophy student, were found guilty by a jury Wednesday, although juror expressed their “regret” at having to pass judgement. The activists will be sentenced at the Inner London Crown Court on Thursday.

The three were arrested at Canary Wharf station on April 17 after disrupting London’s Docklands Light Railway, a metro system operated by driverless trains between the UK capital's financial district and its eastern and southern suburbs.

Police deployed a specialist unit with climbing equipment and superglue removal compound to free the activists.

It was the third day of disruption during a week of action by the group across the capital to demand governmental action to combat climate change. Four landmarks in the English capital were targeted, reportedly affecting 500,000 people by the diversion of 55 bus routes.