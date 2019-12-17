BREAKING NEWS

Manafort hospitalized while serving seven-year prison sentence

By Rich Schapiro with NBC News Politics
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is escorted into New York Supreme Court on June 27, 2019.
Lucas Jackson Reuters
Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump, has been hospitalized, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"His family and friends are extremely concerned about his health and still do not have a full understanding of his medical condition or well-being," said Manafort's lawyer, Todd Blanche.

Manafort, 70, has been imprisoned at Federal Correctional Institute Loretto in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Manafort was sentenced for undisclosed lobbying work he did for pro-Russian political figures in Ukraine, as well as tax and bank fraud charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

