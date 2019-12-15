Hundreds of actors re-enacted the Battle of the Ardennes over the weekend near the southern Belgian town of Bastogne.

The event commemorated the 75th anniversary of what was to become a turning point in the Second World War.

More famously known as the Battle of the Bulge, on December 16, 1944, more than 200,000 German troops counter-attacked across the front line in Belgium and Luxembourg.

They smashed into battle-weary US soldiers positioned in terrain as foreign to them as it was familiar to the Germans.

In Bastogne, surrounded US troops were cut off for days with little ammunition or food. But they regained momentum after Christmas until the battle ended on the 28th of January 1945. Allied forces then invaded Germany.