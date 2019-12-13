UK election 2019: Were the parties' campaign tactics dirty?

As the exit polls were released, Boris Johnson and the ruling Conservative party looked set to return to the UK House of Commons, but this time with a majority.

It was a long and tense campaign trail, and from the very first days, journalists and voters alike quickly got a sense of the tactics that parties were employing.

There were accusations of disinformation and fact-checking claims across the political spectrum as the fight for votes intensified.

Mike Harris, CEO and founder of the social media monitoring company 89up, says there is "a real sense that this election feels dirtier than previous elections".

