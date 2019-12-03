BREAKING NEWS

USA

Read the full text: Republican report on impeachment inquiry

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By NBC News with NBC News Politics
Image: House Intelligence Committee Holds Hearing On Impeachment Inquiry Of
U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, R-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Nov. 21, 2019. -
Copyright
Andrew Harrer Pool via Reuters
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

House Republicans issued a 123-page minority report Monday arguing that Democrats, after weeks of closed door depositions and public hearings from a number of former and current administration officials, failed to establish any impeachable offenses by President Donald Trump.

Later Monday, members of the House Intelligence Committee began reviewing a report from the Democratic majority on the panel's findings in the impeachment inquiry. That report is expected to be approved by the committee Tuesday evening, likely on a party-line vote.

Read the full GOP report:

HouseGOP Report (PDF)
HouseGOP Report (Text)

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.