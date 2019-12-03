Read the full text: Republican report on impeachment inquiry

House Republicans issued a 123-page minority report Monday arguing that Democrats, after weeks of closed door depositions and public hearings from a number of former and current administration officials, failed to establish any impeachable offenses by President Donald Trump.

Later Monday, members of the House Intelligence Committee began reviewing a report from the Democratic majority on the panel's findings in the impeachment inquiry. That report is expected to be approved by the committee Tuesday evening, likely on a party-line vote.

Read the full GOP report:

HouseGOP Report (PDF)

HouseGOP Report (Text)