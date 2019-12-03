Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne has resigned after a member of his five-party coalition government stated it has lost confidence in the Social Democrat leader.

Centre Party chairwoman Katri Kulmuni said on Monday that her party had serious questions over Rinne's role in handling recent crippling strikes in Finland.

The Prime Minister's resignation was tendered to President Sauli Niinistö just before MPs launched a debate on Tuesday.

Niinisto told reporters assembled at the presidential residence that he had accepted the offer resignation but asked the cabinet "to continue as a caretaker government until a new government is in place".

Rinne's centre-left coalition took office less than six months ago when the Social Democratic Party narrowly won April's parliamentary election.

The Finnish government has been widely criticised for its handling of widespread national strikes which lasted for two weeks.

Industrial action from the country's state postal service, Posti, spread to the national airline, Finnair, and other industries before ending in November.

