Residents of London Bridge start picking up the pieces after second attack in two years

London Bridge is slowly getting back to normal. But some residents are wondering what is the new normal.

"Some have said they want to move away from here and not live here which is quite sad to hear," says Amir Eden of the Living Bankside residents group.

"People are feeling what they felt in 2017 so there is a sense of deja vu and, really, they don’t really know what to say- I mean what do they say? People say it doesn’t happen twice in the same area and it has and they just think it’s something unbelievable that’s happened and the community is under attack again".

Closer together

For some traders in the famous Borough Market it’s business as usual, with sense of camaraderie.

"It’s funny it seems to bring a lot of people together, it’s like a family sort of thing, people seem to get closer and stand together again", says trader Jock Stark.

The market may have customers but it could be some time before London Bridge is fully open

The police cordon is expected to be in place for some time as the investigation continues, meanwhile there will be extra patrols around the Londo Bridge Area and across the capital.

Community support

As well as more officers on the streets, the local community is rallying around to support anyone who might be affected by this latest act of terrorism.

"We are able to recieve people and we always have people here ready to talk to people and pray with people," says Andrew Dunn of Southward Cathedral. "So helping the process of healing really to take place but when a wound has been reopened, that’s quite a painful thing. I’m also very conscious of the families of the 8 who died 2 and a half years ago - you know what must they be going through?"

There’s remarkable stoicism amongst residents - who have lived through not one but two terrorist incidents - and of course you can’t put a time frame people’s ability to heal.