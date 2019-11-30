Peruvian opposition leader Fujimori freed from jail

With a broad grin on her face, Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori has walked free from the Lima prison where she’d been held for more than a year awaiting trial on corruption allegations.

Fujimori is the leader of the right-wing Popular Force party.

The daughter of the jailed former president Alberto Fujimori was met by her husband and a crowd of cheering supporters.

She’s accused of hiding illegal campaign funds received from a Brazilian construction company, but Peru’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Monday that she should not be detained pending trial.

Fujimori has denied the allegations.

Her release comes ahead of legislative elections in January.

Fujimori's party had a majority in Peru's Congress before President Martin Vizcarra dissolved it.