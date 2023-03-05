A major highway connecting Lima to the rest of Peru was blocked by anti-government protesters during the first hours of Friday.

Hundreds of people used rocks, tires set alight and trash to block the thoroughfare.

The protestors were calling for the president and congress to step down.

The current President of Peru, Dina Boluarte took office on 7 December after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was ousted by Parliament and jailed after trying to dissolve Congress to avoid a vote on his removal from office.

Since then, there have been almost three months of protests that have left 60 dead, 48 of them due to direct clashes with the police.