Made of money? Russia artist and billionaire make $1m throne

Visitors of Moscow's Art Residence got the opportunity literally to sit on wads of cash on November 29 during the presentation of the "X10 Money Throne" artwork.

The piece, which comprises one million dollars in cash sandwiched between 7cm (2.8 inches) layers of bulletproof glass in the shape of a throne, is the result of a collaboration between Russian pop artist Alexei Sergiyenko and Russian entrepreneur Igor Rybakov.

According to its creators, the aim of the half-tonne artwork is to allow people to "feel the energy of money" and inspire them to earn more.

The "X10 Money Throne" will be on display to the public under tight security at the Russian capital's Museum of Emotions from December 1.

Sergiyenko made a name for himself in 2012 with his series of pop-art paintings dedicated to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rybakov is co-owner of the Technonicol corporation and co-founder of the Rybakov Fund. In 2018, he featured in the Forbes list of the world's richest people with an estimated wealth of 1.2 billion dollars.