Green light for the new Commission team

This week's State of the Union comes from the European Parliament in Strasbourg. After a rocky path to power the new president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen finally crossed the finishing line with a decent majority of MEPs backing her and her commissioners.

Her 5 year programme is focusing on making the EU carbon neutral by 2050, providing a humane yet effective migration policy and yes promoting, not protecting a European way of life. But what do you think her priorities should be? We’ve been out on the streets of Brussels to find out.

In another news, we also interviewed the Oleg Sentsovm who a couple of months ago was incarcerated in a Russian prison. The Ukrainian filmmaker was being lauded by European politicians - he finally collected the Parliament’s prize for Freedom of Thought - a prize he was awarded while behind bars.