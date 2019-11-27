Portuguese forward Joao Felix has won the 2019 Golden Boy award, for being the best player in Europe under the age of 21.

Felix is the fourth most expensive player of all time having moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer for €126 million, aged just 19 at the time.

Now 20, he has had a stellar year, scoring three goals and getting an assist for his new club so far this season. Last season he helped his old side Lisbon to win the Portuguese league title with 15 goals and seven assists in 21 starts.

Golden Boy is awarded by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, who Felix thanked, saying “I am very proud”.

“Thanks also to Benfica, in particular to coach Bruno Lage for all he has done for me and my family that is always close to me.”

He received 332 votes to beat Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho (175 votes) and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz (75 votes) to pick up the award.

The award has been won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba and Mbappe in the past.

Felix is the second player from Atletico to win it, after Sergio Aguero in 2007.