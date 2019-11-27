The remains of 16 people who died in the back of a refrigerated lorry container in Essex last month have arrived in Vietnam, according to a statement from the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

They arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Wednesday morning, the statement added, and were immediately met by representatives of their local communities.

The first 16 bodies have been repatriated to Vietnam Reuters

The victims were later taken back to their home provinces — Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh — where they were handed over to their families.

Dozens of people were seen lining the streets of a village in the Nghe An province as funerals got underway for two victims, John Hoang Van Tiep and John Nguyen Van Hung.

Relatives and villagers surrounded the coffin of John Nguyen Van Hung as the funeral got underway Retuers

The family of one victim, John Hoang Van Tiep, mourn during his funeral in Nghe An Reuters

A joint operation between Vietnamese and British authorities is still underway to repatriate the remaining 23 victims, the ministry said.

It added: "Since the incident, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK have been actively working closely with local and Vietnamese authorities as well as the British side to assist families in need in humanitarian settlement, in humane spirit, in accordance with international law, and legal provisions and practices of the two countries."

Villagers surrounded arriving ambuances carrying two of the victims Reuters

Mourners attend the funeral of John Nguyen Van Hung Reuters

According to a further ministry statement seen by Reuters, the victims' families are expected to foot the bill for repatriation of their loved ones — and could be paying up to €2,500 per person.

However, the ministry has also said it will advance the payment and arrange for the families to repay the costs at a later date.

Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to assisting in illegal immigration Court artist Elizabeth Cook via PA

The 39 victims, all aged between 15 and 44, were found in the back of a lorry container in an industrial park in Essex in October.

Police later arrested the vehicle's 25-year-old driver Maurice "Mo" Robinson and charged him for a number of crimes, including 39 counts of manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to assissting in illegal immigration and acquiring criminal property, but did not enter a plea for the rest of his charges.