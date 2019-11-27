Germany’s army apologized on Wednesday for posting a picture of a Nazi-era Wehrmacht uniform on Instagram adorned with jaunty hashtags “fashion” and “retro”.

The photo, taken at the Museum of Military History in Dresden and accompanied by a commentary — "today, elements of military style still belong to haute couture” — was spotted by daily newspaper Bild before being deleted.

The army and the defence ministry apologized on Wednesday for the "unacceptable mistake.” The photo was published as part of a photographic report on "the military influence on fashion,” they said. "Extremism in all its forms is absolutely banned from the Bundeswehr.”

The Bundeswehr was created in 1955, breaking with the Wehrmacht, the Nazi army whose role in the persecutions of the Third Reich is proven.

In 2018, then Minister of Defence, Ursula von der Leyen, issued a rebuke after helmets and other remains of the Nazi era were found in a barracks.